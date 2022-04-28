Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $6,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000.

NYSEARCA VXF traded up $3.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $152.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 618,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,597. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $148.00 and a 1 year high of $200.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $160.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.19.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

