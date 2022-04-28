Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 11,263 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,298 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,263 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.34% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $8,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FMB. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,227,000. Frisch Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 333.8% during the third quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,061,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,194,000 after acquiring an additional 816,464 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,051,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 17.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,801,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,298,000 after acquiring an additional 261,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,366,000.

Shares of FMB traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $51.43. 297,875 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,077. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.41. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52-week low of $51.35 and a 52-week high of $57.84.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.

