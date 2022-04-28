Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 5,786 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,358 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 5,786 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $29,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 5.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,495,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,057,298,000 after purchasing an additional 529,029 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,242,572 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,002,312,000 after purchasing an additional 141,498 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 0.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,541,684 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,282,234,000 after purchasing an additional 24,586 shares during the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 48.5% during the third quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 5,465,343 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,071,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 0.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,149,414 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,132,511,000 after purchasing an additional 32,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Stephens increased their price target on Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $283.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.74.

Union Pacific stock traded up $2.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $239.25. 4,531,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,704,277. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.20. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $195.68 and a twelve month high of $278.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.18.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the railroad operator to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.87%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

