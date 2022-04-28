Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 6,406 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 193,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,406 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $26,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

ABBV stock traded down $1.31 on Thursday, reaching $156.31. 7,402,726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,892,797. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $105.56 and a one year high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $276.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.67.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.44%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABBV. UBS Group lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Mizuho upped their price objective on AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.73.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.26, for a total transaction of $2,223,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $4,408,248.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,819 shares of company stock worth $16,155,094 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

