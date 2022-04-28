Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 207,456 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 16,475 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $9,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in Devon Energy by 87,102.0% in the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 13,912,210 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $493,965,000 after buying an additional 13,896,256 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 174.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,691,104 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $250,767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616,599 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $139,113,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 183.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,961,560 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $140,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,726,771 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $203,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056,867 shares during the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DVN. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America lowered Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.85.

NYSE DVN traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.89. The company had a trading volume of 7,902,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,943,575. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $23.02 and a 52 week high of $65.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.79.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 23.60%. On average, research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.92%.

In related news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 17,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.41, for a total transaction of $1,019,546.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann G. Fox sold 9,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.67, for a total value of $529,614.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 164,251 shares of company stock valued at $9,827,922. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

