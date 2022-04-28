Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,470 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,266 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $8,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GD traded up $1.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $241.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,438,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,988. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.38. The company has a market capitalization of $67.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $182.66 and a one year high of $254.99.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.13. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 43.64%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.18.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $567,073.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

