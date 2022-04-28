Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $7,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 137.5% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

SHW has been the topic of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.79.

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded up $1.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $281.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,367,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,693,909. The company has a fifty day moving average of $253.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $294.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.15. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $233.32 and a 12 month high of $354.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 78.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $259.55 per share, with a total value of $519,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $253.91 per share, with a total value of $253,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

