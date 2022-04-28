Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $24.01 Million Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,796 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,027 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $24,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 808,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,261,000 after acquiring an additional 96,439 shares during the last quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $23,176,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000.

VIG traded up $2.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $158.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,097,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,834,219. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.12. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $150.44 and a twelve month high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

