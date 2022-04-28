Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $37.15 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 447,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 0.6% of Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $37,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,826,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,800,201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460,482 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,076,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,402,000 after buying an additional 517,258 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,065,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,259,000 after buying an additional 236,298 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,071,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,347,000 after buying an additional 53,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,839,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,749,000 after buying an additional 396,259 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of IWR traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,791,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,281,976. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $85.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.97.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.