Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $6.50 Million Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $6,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

NYSEARCA:MDY traded up $8.74 on Thursday, reaching $468.75. 1,299,108 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,559,863. The company’s 50 day moving average is $480.93 and its 200-day moving average is $495.88. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $452.89 and a 1-year high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

