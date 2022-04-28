Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 11,721 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 118.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,655 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,721 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $7,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 11.6% in the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 288,993 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,398,000 after buying an additional 30,056 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 80,408 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,899,000 after purchasing an additional 5,690 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 33,295 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,724,000 after purchasing an additional 8,981 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,079 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 52,653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 9,007 shares during the last quarter. 68.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.43, for a total transaction of $1,128,348.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.66, for a total value of $730,909.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,838 shares of company stock worth $3,386,127. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

FTNT has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fortinet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $355.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Fortinet from $362.00 to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Fortinet from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Fortinet from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT traded up $8.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $308.65. 1,192,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,397,333. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $320.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $322.26. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.78 and a 12 month high of $371.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.13. Fortinet had a return on equity of 50.79% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $963.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

