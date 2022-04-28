Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 542,922 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 150.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 903,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 542,922 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $18,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 120,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 6,791 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 271,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,570,000 after acquiring an additional 43,869 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,351,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,764,000.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA FPE traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.32. 2,663,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,372,184. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $18.22 and a 1-year high of $20.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.74.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.