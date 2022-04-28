Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 869 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $5,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 168.2% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 8,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Paychex by 9.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in shares of Paychex by 0.4% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 80,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,048,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Paychex by 3.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 116,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,051,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total transaction of $27,748.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,249.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total value of $3,672,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,394,819.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PAYX shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Bank of America upgraded Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paychex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.14.

NASDAQ:PAYX traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $132.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,469,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,981,536. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.12 and a fifty-two week high of $141.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $47.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.99.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 30.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

