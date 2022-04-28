Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 11,186 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 659,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,186 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for 0.8% of Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $53,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in USMV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 89.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,886,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,391,000 after acquiring an additional 6,568,960 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,984,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 294.5% in the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,509,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,598 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 391.7% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,159,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,803,000 after acquiring an additional 923,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,999,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,740,000 after acquiring an additional 858,585 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $75.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,681,180 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.84.

