Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 325 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $7,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in Carrier Global by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 60,446,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,128,745,000 after purchasing an additional 13,917,795 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Carrier Global by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,498,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537,425 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Carrier Global by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,085,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,014 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in Carrier Global by 578.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,562,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Carrier Global by 9,081.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 848,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,943,000 after purchasing an additional 839,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. OTR Global raised shares of Carrier Global to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.75.

In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $168,377.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carrier Global stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.41. The company had a trading volume of 15,008,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,904,119. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.23 and a fifty-two week high of $58.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $33.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.44.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 32.09%.

Carrier Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.