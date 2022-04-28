Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 21.59%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.
Stifel Financial stock opened at $64.64 on Thursday. Stifel Financial has a fifty-two week low of $60.35 and a fifty-two week high of $83.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81.
In related news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.74, for a total transaction of $717,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stifel Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.67.
Stifel Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.
