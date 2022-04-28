Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 21.59%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Stifel Financial stock opened at $64.64 on Thursday. Stifel Financial has a fifty-two week low of $60.35 and a fifty-two week high of $83.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81.

In related news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.74, for a total transaction of $717,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,647,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $890,619,000 after acquiring an additional 743,430 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 318,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,401,000 after acquiring an additional 12,218 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 249,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,598,000 after acquiring an additional 5,132 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 62.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,906,000 after acquiring an additional 82,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 163,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,475,000 after buying an additional 10,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stifel Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.67.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

