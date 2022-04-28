Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target to $160.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $200.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Etsy from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Etsy from $179.00 to $154.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Etsy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Etsy from $274.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Etsy from $250.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $208.95.

Get Etsy alerts:

ETSY stock opened at $97.55 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.18. The stock has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.64. Etsy has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $307.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $717.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.45 million. Etsy had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 83.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Etsy will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 38,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total value of $6,058,677.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total transaction of $86,813.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,664.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,975 shares of company stock valued at $16,251,348 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Etsy during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,681,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Etsy by 3.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,874,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Etsy by 104.0% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Etsy during the third quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Etsy by 3.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 105,183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

About Etsy (Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.