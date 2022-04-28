Stifel Nicolaus Cuts WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Price Target to C$180.00

WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$190.00 to C$180.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

WSPOF has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on WSP Global from C$172.00 to C$186.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Maxim Group upped their price target on WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$209.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Scotiabank cut their price target on WSP Global from C$190.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on WSP Global from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on WSP Global from C$197.00 to C$201.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $193.60.

WSPOF stock opened at $116.65 on Monday. WSP Global has a 12-month low of $101.96 and a 12-month high of $149.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $127.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.13.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

