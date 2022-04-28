Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 30.73% and a return on equity of 15.65%.

Shares of SYBT stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.86. 71,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,570. Stock Yards Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $45.92 and a fifty-two week high of $67.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.08. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 0.75.

Get Stock Yards Bancorp alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SYBT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYBT. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,525 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,555 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 14.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 40,289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.59% of the company’s stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company and SYB Insurance Company, Inc that provides various banking products and services in Louisville, Indianapolis, Indiana, and Ohio. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment provides mortgage banking and deposit services; retail, commercial, and commercial real estate lending services; and leasing, treasury management, merchant, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.