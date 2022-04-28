StockNews.com Downgrades Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) to Sell

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.50 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Sunday. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.25.

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $69.12. The company had a trading volume of 6,481,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,966,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.91. Charles Schwab has a 12 month low of $65.73 and a 12 month high of $96.24. The firm has a market cap of $125.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.00.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.07). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Charles Schwab will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 36,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.49 per share, with a total value of $2,546,113.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 329,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,880,624.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 4,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.55 per share, with a total value of $297,575.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,714 shares in the company, valued at $24,658,394.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 574,625 shares of company stock valued at $51,649,366. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Foundation Advisors grew its position in Charles Schwab by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 271,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,801,000 after acquiring an additional 13,292 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth $139,544,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,305,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,431,000 after buying an additional 36,423 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 280,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,463,000 after buying an additional 48,254 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 23,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

