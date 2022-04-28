StockNews.com Downgrades CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) to Sell

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on CyberArk Software from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. KeyCorp started coverage on CyberArk Software in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $217.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on CyberArk Software from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.00.
Shares of NASDAQ CYBR traded up $3.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $160.57. 387,472 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,026. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of -75.74 and a beta of 1.27. CyberArk Software has a 52-week low of $113.34 and a 52-week high of $201.68.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 12,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 5.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About CyberArk Software (Get Rating)
CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CyberArk Software (CYBR)
- There’s An Institutional Floor In Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Ford Falls Despite Optimistic Outlook
- Harley-Davidson Skids Into A Buying Opportunity
- Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) Soars And Wall Street Delights
- Automatic Data Processing Is Ready To Scale New Heights
Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.