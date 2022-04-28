StockNews.com Downgrades CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) to Sell

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on CyberArk Software from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. KeyCorp started coverage on CyberArk Software in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $217.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on CyberArk Software from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR traded up $3.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $160.57. 387,472 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,026. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of -75.74 and a beta of 1.27. CyberArk Software has a 52-week low of $113.34 and a 52-week high of $201.68.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.07. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 16.69% and a negative return on equity of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $151.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CyberArk Software will post -3.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 12,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 5.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

