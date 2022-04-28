StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Culp (NYSE:CULP)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Culp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

NYSE CULP opened at $6.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.55. Culp has a twelve month low of $6.65 and a twelve month high of $17.75. The company has a market capitalization of $81.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.08.

Culp ( NYSE:CULP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The textile maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $80.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.76 million. Culp had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 1.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Analysts expect that Culp will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. Culp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.43%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Culp by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,429 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Culp by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 52,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 21,833 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Culp during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Culp by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,979 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 6,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Culp in the 4th quarter worth $781,000. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Culp Company Profile

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

