StockNews.com Lowers CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday.

CSTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on CapStar Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CapStar Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CapStar Financial presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.80.

Get CapStar Financial alerts:

Shares of CSTR opened at $20.34 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.34. CapStar Financial has a one year low of $18.30 and a one year high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $452.08 million, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.02.

CapStar Financial ( NASDAQ:CSTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. CapStar Financial had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 34.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CapStar Financial will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. This is a positive change from CapStar Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. CapStar Financial’s payout ratio is currently 11.06%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSTR. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of CapStar Financial by 130.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of CapStar Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of CapStar Financial by 107.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CapStar Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in CapStar Financial by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,806 shares of the bank’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.49% of the company’s stock.

CapStar Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. Its deposit products and services include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CapStar Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CapStar Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.