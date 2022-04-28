StockNews.com Lowers MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) to Hold

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

MKSI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $256.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MKS Instruments has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.70.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

MKS Instruments stock traded up $6.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $118.51. 786,643 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 605,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.45. MKS Instruments has a 52-week low of $110.26 and a 52-week high of $191.85.

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.56 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments will post 11.53 EPS for the current year.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.99, for a total transaction of $44,997.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 34,111 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,148,000 after purchasing an additional 8,016 shares during the last quarter. Central Securities Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,073,000. Hudson Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,616,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,420 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Company Profile (Get Rating)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.