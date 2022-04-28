Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Stratasys’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Stratasys reported earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stratasys will report full-year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.18. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Stratasys.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $167.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stratasys in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Stratasys from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded Stratasys from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Cross Research upgraded Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Stratasys from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stratasys has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSYS. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Stratasys by 22.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 3,324 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the second quarter worth about $339,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Stratasys by 845.4% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 3,588.7% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 935,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,142,000 after buying an additional 910,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 14.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,339. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -20.15 and a beta of 1.24. Stratasys has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $42.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.56.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

