Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 53.81% and a negative return on equity of 30.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS.

NASDAQ STRM traded up $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $1.57. 112,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,922. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Streamline Health Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $2.29. The company has a market cap of $74.50 million, a PE ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.50.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STRM. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Streamline Health Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. ( NASDAQ:STRM Get Rating ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 82,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Streamline Health Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing. 35.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc provides health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides computer software-based solutions and auditing services, which captures, aggregates, and translates structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights.

