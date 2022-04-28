Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,290,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 50,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.34% of Stryker worth $344,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,204,161 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,383,121,000 after buying an additional 1,035,957 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Stryker by 0.9% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 20,423,471 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,386,078,000 after purchasing an additional 184,760 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Stryker by 43.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,408,440 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,272,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780,982 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Stryker by 4.4% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,760,229 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,573,990,000 after purchasing an additional 415,448 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 5.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,120,551 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,346,165,000 after purchasing an additional 258,602 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stryker stock opened at $249.15 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $261.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $260.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $94.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $236.09 and a 12 month high of $281.16.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 53.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SYK shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $288.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Stryker in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $296.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $250.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Stryker from $273.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.22.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

