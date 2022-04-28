Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Bought by Aew Capital Management L P

Aew Capital Management L P raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 724,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 44,238 shares during the period. Sun Communities comprises about 4.0% of Aew Capital Management L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Aew Capital Management L P’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $152,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SUI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after buying an additional 12,047 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 356,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,052,000 after buying an additional 96,914 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 292.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 45,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,632,000 after purchasing an additional 34,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SUI traded up $2.04 on Thursday, hitting $183.33. 742,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,233. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $180.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.72. Sun Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $160.09 and a one year high of $211.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.22, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.67.

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 16.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Research analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is presently 106.02%.

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.63, for a total transaction of $88,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SUI. TheStreet lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.78.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

