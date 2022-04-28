SUN (SUN) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $24.10 Million

SUN (SUN) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. In the last seven days, SUN has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. SUN has a market capitalization of $152,338.63 and approximately $24.10 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SUN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0265 or 0.00000076 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SUN alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002506 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00042621 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,915.94 or 0.07306375 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000158 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00055661 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About SUN

SUN’s launch date was September 7th, 2020. SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,800 coins. SUN’s official Twitter account is @Sun_Coin_Net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SUN is sun.io/#/home . SUN’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment, which focuses on the DeFi potential of TRON. Designed as the quintessential Bitcoin equivalent on the TRON network, SUN features zero VC investments, zero PE investments, no pre-mining or reserves for the team, and is wholly operated by the community through its open-source smart contracts. The project hopes to use SUN to promote the vigorous development and possibilities of TRON's DeFi self-governance community. “

SUN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SUN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SUN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.