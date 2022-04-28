SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $333.80 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) will announce sales of $333.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for SunPower’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $288.80 million and the highest is $414.70 million. SunPower posted sales of $305.78 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SunPower will report full year sales of $1.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $2.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SunPower.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $384.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.77 million. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. SunPower’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on SPWR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SunPower in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of SunPower from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of SunPower from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of SunPower in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunPower from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.53.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPWR. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in SunPower by 40.6% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in SunPower by 106.7% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in SunPower by 59.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 18,116 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SunPower by 76.1% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 16,342 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SunPower by 8.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the period. 34.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPWR traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.28. 161,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,715,385. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.81 and a beta of 1.99. SunPower has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $34.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.11.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

