Super Zero Protocol Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $814,947.00 (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. In the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded down 9.8% against the dollar. Super Zero Protocol has a total market capitalization of $45.13 million and approximately $814,947.00 worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000322 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Super Zero Protocol alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,936.94 or 0.07385072 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.14 or 0.00078299 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Profile

Super Zero Protocol (CRYPTO:SERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 622,887,955 coins and its circulating supply is 352,281,163 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official website is sero.cash . Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Super Zero Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Super Zero Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Super Zero Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Super Zero Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.