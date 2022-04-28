SuperLauncher Price Hits $0.36 on Major Exchanges (LAUNCH)

SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 28th. SuperLauncher has a market capitalization of $1.53 million and approximately $6,023.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SuperLauncher has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar. One SuperLauncher coin can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00000920 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002522 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00043273 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,920.71 or 0.07366180 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000161 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00051398 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

SuperLauncher Profile

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,183,354 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

SuperLauncher Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperLauncher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperLauncher should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SuperLauncher using one of the exchanges listed above.

