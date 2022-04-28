Susquehanna Bancshares Boosts Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Price Target to $9.00

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Susquehanna Bancshares from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.53.

Shares of NYSE:SWN opened at $7.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.36. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $3.81 and a 1 year high of $8.68.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 117.50%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 278.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schnieders Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the first quarter worth $72,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 9.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 961,754 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,915,000 after purchasing an additional 84,169 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the first quarter valued at $25,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 3.4% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 966,119 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,927,000 after acquiring an additional 32,200 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 39.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,924 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 5,666 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

