Susquehanna Bancshares Trims United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Target Price to $195.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Susquehanna Bancshares from $218.00 to $195.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on UPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $262.00 to $229.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $226.40.

NYSE:UPS opened at $186.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. United Parcel Service has a 1 year low of $177.13 and a 1 year high of $233.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $204.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.92.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.17. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 96.17%. The firm had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 12.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $1.52 dividend. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.39%.

In related news, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total transaction of $839,296.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $2,905,125.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,558 shares of company stock worth $6,491,514. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.2% during the first quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,293,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 17.0% in the first quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 56.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

