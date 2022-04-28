Swiss National Bank Cuts Stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 552,311 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.36% of Expedia Group worth $99,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXPE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at $340,250,000. Pelham Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $195,284,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Expedia Group by 136.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 833,087 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $136,543,000 after buying an additional 480,475 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Expedia Group by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,537,709 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $415,933,000 after buying an additional 413,883 shares during the period. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC boosted its position in Expedia Group by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 914,282 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $149,851,000 after buying an additional 407,918 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $187.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.77 and a fifty-two week high of $217.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.07.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 5.96%. Expedia Group’s revenue was up 147.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.92) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EXPE shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $210.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Expedia Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.85.

In related news, CEO Peter M. Kern purchased 6,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $167.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,740.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 15,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.74, for a total transaction of $2,771,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,175 shares of company stock valued at $25,666,576 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

