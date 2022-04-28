Swiss National Bank Has $122.70 Million Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 809,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 32,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.34% of Copart worth $122,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Copart by 1,376.9% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Copart in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Copart in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Copart in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Copart by 1,007.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Copart in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Copart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $112.92 on Thursday. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.37 and a 52 week high of $161.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.54. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $26.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.13.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Copart had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 34.51%. The business had revenue of $867.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

