Swiss National Bank Sells 17,000 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 444,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.38% of Albemarle worth $103,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,484,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Albemarle by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $85,420,000 after acquiring an additional 131,903 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Albemarle by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 6,111 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Albemarle by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,415 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Albemarle alerts:

In related news, CEO J Kent Masters bought 5,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $190.80 per share, for a total transaction of $999,982.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Netha N. Johnson acquired 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $187.81 per share, with a total value of $199,078.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $192.23 on Thursday. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $150.00 and a twelve month high of $291.48. The firm has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.66, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $200.61 and a 200 day moving average of $227.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $894.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.88 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 147.66%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Albemarle from $281.00 to $243.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Albemarle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Bank of America cut their price objective on Albemarle from $230.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $163.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Albemarle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.81.

Albemarle Profile (Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.