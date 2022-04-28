Swiss National Bank Sells 38,700 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,028,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $109,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,751,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,357,000 after acquiring an additional 33,352,359 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1,519.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,959,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,547,000 after acquiring an additional 12,159,128 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,131,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,194,000 after purchasing an additional 9,239,417 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,335,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,267,000 after purchasing an additional 7,557,634 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $147,433,000. 35.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PLTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 36,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $438,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $465,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 380,256 shares of company stock worth $4,365,373 in the last quarter. 17.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $10.75 on Thursday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.74 and a 1 year high of $29.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.26 and its 200 day moving average is $16.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.11 and a beta of 5.71.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a positive return on equity of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $432.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Palantir Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

