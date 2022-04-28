Swiss National Bank Sells 48,400 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,051,955 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 48,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $196,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 0.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,738 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 19.8% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 2.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,928 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.63, for a total transaction of $134,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.80, for a total transaction of $6,192,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 652,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,956,844.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 206,043 shares of company stock worth $31,402,794. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.58.

CDNS stock opened at $155.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $42.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.61, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.11 and a 12-month high of $192.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.55.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $902.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.63 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 28.70%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

