Swiss National Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $120,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,316.7% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBRA opened at $371.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $370.14 and a fifty-two week high of $615.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $407.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $499.91.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.28. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 34.15%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 18.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 target price on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $530.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $539.14.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

