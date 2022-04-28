Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Short Interest Update

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,600 shares, a growth of 810.2% from the March 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 123,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SSREY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Swiss Re from CHF 96 to CHF 95 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Swiss Re from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Swiss Re from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Swiss Re from CHF 84 to CHF 87 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Swiss Re from CHF 105 to CHF 100 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.83.

SSREY stock opened at $20.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.03 and a 200-day moving average of $24.17. Swiss Re has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $27.75.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a $0.9802 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 4.15%.

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.

