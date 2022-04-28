SYNC Network (SYNC) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $4,356.00

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 28th. SYNC Network has a market cap of $2.19 million and approximately $4,356.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SYNC Network has traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar. One SYNC Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0176 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SYNC Network alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $96.97 or 0.00244173 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00012040 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004307 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000721 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00018173 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $238.28 or 0.00599970 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000134 BTC.

About SYNC Network

SYNC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 156,295,537 coins and its circulating supply is 124,741,000 coins. The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . SYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . SYNC Network’s official website is syncbond.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

Buying and Selling SYNC Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SYNC Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SYNC Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SYNC Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SYNC Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.