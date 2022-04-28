Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) is Frazier Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Frazier Management LLC raised its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) by 133.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,772,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,583,927 shares during the quarter. Syndax Pharmaceuticals makes up about 4.7% of Frazier Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Frazier Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals worth $60,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the period.

SNDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet raised Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.17.

In other news, insider Briggs Morrison sold 3,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $57,211.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $326,220.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,553 shares of company stock worth $1,860,073. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

SNDX stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.92. 676,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,244. The company has a market cap of $930.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.02 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.05 and its 200 day moving average is $17.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 21.68 and a quick ratio of 21.68. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.58 and a 12-month high of $22.71.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $2.49. The company had revenue of $126.58 million for the quarter. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 17.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

