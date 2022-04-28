TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $19.31

TAG Immobilien AG (ETR:TEG – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €19.31 ($20.76) and last traded at €19.37 ($20.83), with a volume of 497026 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €19.42 ($20.88).

Several brokerages have recently commented on TEG. Warburg Research set a €32.50 ($34.95) target price on TAG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($32.26) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays set a €24.00 ($25.81) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($23.66) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.00 ($25.81) price objective on TAG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €26.81 ($28.83).

Get TAG Immobilien alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $898.83 million and a P/E ratio of 5.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is €21.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is €23.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.86, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. The company also rents commercial real estate properties, as well as operates serviced apartments. As of December 31, 2021, it managed approximately 87,600 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TAG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.