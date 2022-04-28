Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $6.81

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.81 and last traded at $6.85, with a volume of 9370 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.18.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tango Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tango Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.80.

Tango Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TNGX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 million. As a group, analysts predict that Tango Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $290,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $904,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $364,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,279,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX)

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

