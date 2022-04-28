TC Energy Co. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $4.41 Per Share (TSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) – Research analysts at US Capital Advisors lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of TC Energy in a report released on Monday, April 25th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.41 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.51. US Capital Advisors has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported C$1.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$1.06. The business had revenue of C$3.58 billion during the quarter.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on TC Energy from C$67.50 to C$73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Tudor Pickering lifted their price objective on TC Energy to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research cut TC Energy to a “sell” rating and set a C$57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on TC Energy from C$69.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$70.50.

Shares of TRP stock opened at C$70.61 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$70.61 and a 200 day moving average price of C$65.47. The stock has a market cap of C$69.28 billion and a PE ratio of 37.96. TC Energy has a 1 year low of C$57.71 and a 1 year high of C$74.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.34, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 187.10%.

In related news, Director Fareen Sunderji sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$72.00, for a total value of C$28,800.00. Also, Senior Officer Joel E. Hunter sold 20,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$66.47, for a total value of C$1,348,158.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$575,636.26. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 6,411 shares of company stock valued at $443,372 and sold 128,831 shares valued at $8,895,866.

TC Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.