TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Shares Sold by Keudell Morrison Wealth Management

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lowered its stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,320 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TRP. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in TC Energy by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,804,039 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,097,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,817 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,925,000. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 10,822,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $521,927,000 after acquiring an additional 802,026 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,299,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $158,601,000 after acquiring an additional 765,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,049,183 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $98,512,000 after acquiring an additional 707,526 shares during the last quarter. 68.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRP stock opened at $55.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.91. TC Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $44.77 and a twelve month high of $59.06. The company has a market capitalization of $54.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.84. TC Energy had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.708 dividend. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 192.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James downgraded TC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. CIBC downgraded TC Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.42.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

