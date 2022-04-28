TD Securities Increases Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target to $305.00

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by analysts at TD Securities from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 13.86% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on NSC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Stephens downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $325.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $299.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.95.

NYSE:NSC traded up $5.35 on Thursday, hitting $267.88. The stock had a trading volume of 40,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,589. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $64.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.38. Norfolk Southern has a 1 year low of $238.62 and a 1 year high of $299.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $276.30.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern will post 13.69 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the railroad operator to repurchase up to 14.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Steven F. Leer sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.51, for a total value of $185,857.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total value of $16,937,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,580 shares of company stock worth $17,379,914 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $625,050,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,718,778 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,977,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,493 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,619,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,586,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 690.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 392,752 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $93,966,000 after acquiring an additional 343,085 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

