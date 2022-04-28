TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by Keudell Morrison Wealth Management

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TEL. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $167.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.20.

NYSE TEL opened at $126.19 on Thursday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $120.22 and a 12 month high of $166.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $130.60 and a 200-day moving average of $146.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $41.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.32.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.14%.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

