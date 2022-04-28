Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Acquires 2,544 Shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.12% of Mirati Therapeutics worth $8,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 77.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $35,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 79.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 57.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have issued reports on MRTX. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $187.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Mirati Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mirati Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.00.

NASDAQ MRTX traded down $3.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $61.44. 14,832 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 687,316. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.67. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.00 and a 1 year high of $195.99. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.48.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.01) by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.08) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 82.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -14.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

